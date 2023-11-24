Wall Street Analyst Downgrade International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] gained 1.89% or 1.39 points to close at $74.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2439741 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that IFF, SleepScore Labs™ and Mattress Firm Join Forces to Launch Sleepy’s® Scented Pillow Inserts.

Three companies collaborate on a science-based approach to promote better sleep quality with a breakthrough, non-invasive solution now available for purchase.

Following years of research, IFF in collaboration with SleepScore Labs and Mattress Firm announces the launch of a breakthrough, non-invasive solution that promotes sleep quality: Sleepy’s® Scented Pillow Inserts. Each science-backed Sleepy’s® Scented Pillow Insert is made of 70 percent repurposed cotton, to be inserted between the pillow and the pillowcase, to be changed weekly, with each box containing a three-month supply.

It opened the trading session at $74.07, the shares rose to $75.00 and dropped to $73.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IFF points out that the company has recorded -6.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, IFF reached to a volume of 2439741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $76.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFF in the course of the last twelve months was 42.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for IFF stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.47, while it was recorded at 74.21 for the last single week of trading, and 79.47 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +27.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.02.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 3.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.81. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of -$75,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to -1.99%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IFF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.