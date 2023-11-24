United States Steel Corp. [X] Is Currently 1.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] gained 1.11% or 0.38 points to close at $34.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3548915 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:07 AM that U. S. Steel Releases 2023 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) released its 2023 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, outlining how climate-related risks are managed, what climate-related opportunities exist, and U. S. Steel’s approach to addressing climate-related issues in the areas of governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

The 2023 TCFD report reaffirms U. S. Steel’s commitment to providing stakeholders with increased transparency and disclosure into its sustainability program. Building on the company’s first TCFD report in 2021, this year’s report reassesses U. S. Steel’s climate-related physical and transition risks while adding new location-based quantitative impact assessments of facilities and suppliers.

It opened the trading session at $34.26, the shares rose to $34.75 and dropped to $34.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for X points out that the company has recorded 63.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, X reached to a volume of 3548915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United States Steel Corp. [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.47.

Trading performance analysis for X stock

United States Steel Corp. [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.02, while it was recorded at 34.35 for the last single week of trading, and 27.52 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corp. [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for X is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corp. [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.43. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corp. [X] managed to generate an average of $110,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United States Steel Corp. [X]

