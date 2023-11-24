Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI] fell -40.93% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Trevi Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TRVI] traded at a low on 11/22/23, posting a -11.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.14. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Trevi Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Initiated Phase 2a RIVER trial of Haduvio in refractory chronic cough (RCC) patients and expect topline data in the second half of 2024.

Expect to initiate Phase 2b dose-ranging trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3459126 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trevi Therapeutics Inc stands at 9.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.10%.

The market cap for TRVI stock reached $72.80 million, with 59.94 million shares outstanding and 41.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.17K shares, TRVI reached a trading volume of 3459126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVI shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Trevi Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevi Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has TRVI stock performed recently?

Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.39. With this latest performance, TRVI shares dropped by -36.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.94 for Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8186, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2113 for the last 200 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TRVI is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.54. Additionally, TRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI] managed to generate an average of -$1,166,080 per employee.Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.16 and a Current Ratio set at 18.16.

Insider trade positions for Trevi Therapeutics Inc [TRVI]

