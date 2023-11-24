Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] is -5.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.60%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for TD ETFs.

TD Asset Management Inc. (“TDAM”) today announced the estimated 2023 reinvested distributions for TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the “TD ETFs”). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive the actual 2023 reinvested distributions, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2023 will be reported in late December or early 2024. The tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2024.

Over the last 12 months, TD stock dropped by -8.72%. The one-year Toronto Dominion Bank stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.57. The average equity rating for TD stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $111.42 billion, with 1.83 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, TD stock reached a trading volume of 3289734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $61.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.45.

TD Stock Performance Analysis:

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.27, while it was recorded at 61.43 for the last single week of trading, and 61.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toronto Dominion Bank Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. Toronto Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

TD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to 2.90%.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.