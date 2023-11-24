Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] moved up 33.26: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Telesis Bio Inc [NASDAQ: TBIO] price surged by 33.26 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM that Telesis Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“This quarter, we continued to drive adoption of our instruments and kits, make progress against important collaborations, advance our mRNA strategy, and strengthen both our Board of Directors and Management Team,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO, and founder of Telesis Bio.

A sum of 1828637 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 56.00K shares. Telesis Bio Inc shares reached a high of $0.407 and dropped to a low of $0.3001 until finishing in the latest session at $0.40.

The one-year TBIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.0. The average equity rating for TBIO stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telesis Bio Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

TBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.13. With this latest performance, TBIO shares dropped by -50.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.72 for Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8649, while it was recorded at 0.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6428 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telesis Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.44 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Telesis Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.68.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -52.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.02. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$199,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Telesis Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TBIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TBIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.