Tapestry Inc [TPR] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] gained 0.07% or 0.02 points to close at $30.39 with a heavy trading volume of 2304475 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM that Tapestry, Inc. Opens North Las Vegas Fulfillment Center.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, announced today the opening of the company’s new full-scale Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada (NVFC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115528378/en/.

It opened the trading session at $30.47, the shares rose to $30.755 and dropped to $30.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded -25.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 2304475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $40.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Tapestry Inc [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 30.40 for the last single week of trading, and 37.72 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.70 and a Gross Margin at +70.88. Tapestry Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.05.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.63. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Tapestry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tapestry Inc [TPR]

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.