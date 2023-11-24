T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Stock trading around $148.91 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.16%. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM that Everyone: We Want More Holiday Deals; T-Mobile: Hold My iPhone.

Cyber Monday arrives early at the Un-carrier. Snag the nation’s largest 5G network and major deals on all things Apple from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Un-carrier just dropped more deals ahead of Cyber Monday to help everyone score even more this holiday season! Whether you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone to capture lasting memories this holiday season, pick up an Apple Watch to stay connected and healthy, need new AirPods to go hands-free with the help of Siri, or all three … T-Mobile’s got you and you and yep, even you covered.

Over the last 12 months, TMUS stock dropped by -0.65%. The one-year T-Mobile US Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.21. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $172.21 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 454.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, TMUS stock reached a trading volume of 2904908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.69, while it was recorded at 148.24 for the last single week of trading, and 140.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc Fundamentals:

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 67.33%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.