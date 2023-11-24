Southern Company [SO] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.19%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM that T. Dallas Smith named to Georgia Power Board of Directors.

Georgia Power announced today that it has elected T. Dallas Smith to the company’s board of directors, effective January 1, 2024. Smith is founder and CEO at T. Dallas Smith & Company (TDS&Co), the largest African American-owned pure tenant representation commercial real estate firm in the country. Since founding the firm in 2007 in Atlanta, Smith has led the team to incredible growth. Collectively, the team at TDS&Co has worked on assignments in 40 states exceeding $15 billion in aggregate value. As CEO, Smith is responsible for the firm’s branding and strategy, which includes creating and overseeing all new business opportunities that align with the company’s core business.

Smith’s roots in Georgia, and in the real estate community, run deep. He began his commercial real estate career in 1982 at Atlanta Air Center Realty and, in 1989, he became the first African American broker at Cushman & Wakefield of Georgia. In 1995, he pioneered the brokerage division for H.J. Russell & Company, where he served as Vice President of the Brokerage Division. In 2006, with the support of the late Herman J. Russell, Dallas opened T. Dallas Smith & Company, specializing in tenant representation.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock rose by 5.87%. The one-year Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.26. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.90 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 2753000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $72.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.69, while it was recorded at 69.74 for the last single week of trading, and 69.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 7.10%.

Southern Company [SO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.