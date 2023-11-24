Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] is 7.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [NYSE: SIX] closed the trading session at $24.94 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.13, while the highest price level was $25.0799. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:01 AM that Six Flags Reports Third Quarter 2023 Performance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today reported third quarter Revenue of $547 million, Net Income of $111 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $220 million.

“We have put forth substantial effort this year to establish a baseline for sustainable and meaningful growth, and our third quarter was focused on investment in the guest experience,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “I am proud of our team for the great strides made in advancing our digital transformation and the expansion and acceleration of our events calendar. We are also pleased with the progress we are seeing in sales for next year’s season passes, which are well ahead of this time last year and a sign of the excitement our guests are feeling about our parks. In a year challenged by unusually difficult weather, we have been able to grow our attendance and increase revenues while simultaneously investing in our park infrastructure, attractions, and technology, as well as pay down debt.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.27 percent and weekly performance of 3.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 2377048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $28.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corp is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

SIX stock trade performance evaluation

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 31.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 23.97 for the last single week of trading, and 24.58 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.86. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] managed to generate an average of $75,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp go to 6.07%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.