Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain 112.34% so far this year. What now?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $104.96 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IT’S OFFICIAL: CELEBRITY CRUISES TAKES DELIVERY OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED CELEBRITY ASCENT.

Royal Caribbean Group Executives and Celebrity Cruises Crew on hand to Celebrate Handover from Shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Celebrity Ascent has officially joined Celebrity Cruises’ fleet of award-winning ships redefining premium travel, as company officials took delivery of its newest ship at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. The fourth ship in the line’s innovative Edge Series, Celebrity Ascent continues to shatter preconceived notions of cruising with its forward-thinking design by the world’s leading architects and interior designers; culinary excellence from Michelin starred chefs; wellness woven throughout the experience; expansive onboard entertainment and more. Celebrity Ascent will make her official debut in Fort Lauderdale on December 3, with a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing visiting such popular destinations as St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and the Dominican Republic.

Royal Caribbean Group stock is now 112.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCL Stock saw the intraday high of $107.76 and lowest of $104.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 112.95, which means current price is +115.61% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 2531461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $118.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 27.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.65, while it was recorded at 104.97 for the last single week of trading, and 85.78 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.