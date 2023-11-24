Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] is -1.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Rio Tinto plc ADR [NYSE: RIO] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $69.87 during the day while it closed the day at $69.85. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM that Rio Tinto: Settlement with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rio Tinto has reached a court approved settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a suit brought in 2017 concerning disclosure of the impairment of Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM) reflected in Rio Tinto’s 2012 year-end accounts.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Without admitting to or denying the SEC’s allegations related to its books, records and reporting requirements, Rio Tinto will pay a US$28 million penalty and retain an independent consultant to advise on its current policies, procedures, and controls related to impairment, disclosures and project risk.

Rio Tinto plc ADR stock has also gained 2.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIO stock has inclined by 14.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.21% and lost -1.90% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for RIO stock reached $87.38 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 2982807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $84.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rio Tinto plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto plc ADR is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.44 for Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.29, while it was recorded at 69.03 for the last single week of trading, and 65.19 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto plc ADR go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.