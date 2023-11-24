PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] is -97.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

PaxMedica Inc [NASDAQ: PXMD] gained 27.50% or 0.22 points to close at $1.02 with a heavy trading volume of 32275329 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM that PaxMedica Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Public Offering.

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) (“PaxMedica” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 5,384,615 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 5,384,615 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $1.30 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years after the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 22, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $0.909, the shares rose to $1.29 and dropped to $0.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PXMD points out that the company has recorded -95.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, PXMD reached to a volume of 32275329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for PXMD stock

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.85. With this latest performance, PXMD shares dropped by -70.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.7447, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 17.9350 for the last 200 days.

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.44. Additionally, PXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] managed to generate an average of -$2,960,353 per employee.PaxMedica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]

