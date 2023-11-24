Nutanix Inc [NTNX] Is Currently 1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Nutanix Inc [NASDAQ: NTNX] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 1.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.66. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended October 31, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2364050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nutanix Inc stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for NTNX stock reached $9.90 billion, with 243.42 million shares outstanding and 242.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 2364050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $43.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.69, while it was recorded at 39.72 for the last single week of trading, and 30.17 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.23 and a Gross Margin at +82.15. Nutanix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -29.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.35. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 213.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$39,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Nutanix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NTNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NTNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.