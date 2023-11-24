Newell Brands Inc [NWL] Is Currently 2.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Newell Brands Inc [NASDAQ: NWL] gained 2.18% or 0.16 points to close at $7.51 with a heavy trading volume of 2561037 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM that Yankee Candle® Launches Its Bright Lights Collection to Celebrate the Holiday Spirit.

New Winter Fragrances Highlight the Magic and Enchantment of the Season.

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, announces the launch of its new, holiday fragrance collection, ‘Bright Lights’. This enchanting collection introduces five new winter seasonal fragrances, each crafted to effortlessly evoke the joyful essence of the holidays with the mere strike of a match.

It opened the trading session at $7.43, the shares rose to $7.55 and dropped to $7.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWL points out that the company has recorded -13.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 2561037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newell Brands Inc [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for NWL stock

Newell Brands Inc [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Newell Brands Inc [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.04 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc [NWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Newell Brands Inc [NWL]

