Morgan Stanley slashes price target on British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [NYSE: BTI] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.06 during the day while it closed the day at $32.05. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Organigram Announces C$124.6 Million Investment from BAT and Creation of “Jupiter” Strategic Investment Pool.

Organigram and BAT deepen partnership through C$124.6 million investment with 38.7 million shares to be issued over three tranches.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Organigram to use C$83.1 million of the investment to create “Jupiter,” a strategic investment pool designed to expand Organigram’s geographic footprint and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR stock has also gained 2.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTI stock has declined by -1.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.09% and lost -19.83% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for BTI stock reached $71.49 billion, with 2.23 billion shares outstanding and 2.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 3230229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco Plc ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

BTI stock trade performance evaluation

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.12, while it was recorded at 31.64 for the last single week of trading, and 33.65 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +70.11. British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.91.

Return on Total Capital for BTI is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.57. Additionally, BTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] managed to generate an average of $131,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR go to 11.80%.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.