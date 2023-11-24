Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] is -56.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [AMEX: MTNB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.39%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Matinas BioPharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

FDA feedback on MAT2203 Phase 3 program supports a patient population in invasive aspergillosis with limited treatment options, acknowledges potential for LPAD pathway; composite superiority endpoint under evaluation to strengthen commercial opportunity without increasing study size.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Patient with Candida krusei infection achieved complete clinical resolution with MAT2203; additional patient enrolled in the Compassionate/Expanded Use Access Program.

Over the last 12 months, MTNB stock dropped by -67.32%. The one-year Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.15. The average equity rating for MTNB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $47.02 million, with 217.26 million shares outstanding and 210.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.93M shares, MTNB stock reached a trading volume of 3049614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTNB shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

MTNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2059, while it was recorded at 0.2260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3517 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -771.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.83. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -658.63.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -50.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.26. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$617,559 per employee.Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.19 and a Current Ratio set at 6.19.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.