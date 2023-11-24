Market cap of Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] reaches 313.63M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Uranium Royalty Corp [NASDAQ: UROY] closed the trading session at $3.10 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.9801, while the highest price level was $3.16. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM that Uranium Royalty Corp. Provides Update on Physical Uranium Purchases.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) (“URC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured additional fixed-price uranium purchase commitments totaling 1 million pounds U3O8 in the current quarter. Deliveries will occur at Cameco Corporation’s Blind River facility in Ontario, Canada during the fourth quarter of 2023. The weighted average purchase price for such commitments is US$70.44 per pound (TradeTech spot price is US$73.50 per pound as at October 26, 2023), which is expected to be satisfied through cash on hand and other liquid assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.80 percent and weekly performance of 12.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, UROY reached to a volume of 2903953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UROY shares is $5.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UROY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Royalty Corp is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UROY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, UROY shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.46. Uranium Royalty Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.18.

Return on Total Capital for UROY is now -2.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.61. Additionally, UROY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] managed to generate an average of -$449,462 per employee.Uranium Royalty Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 55.84 and a Current Ratio set at 156.79.

