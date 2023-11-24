Market cap of POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] reaches 1.45B – now what?

- Advertisements -

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [NASDAQ: PNT] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.60 at the close of the session, down -0.84%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Lilly Extends Tender Offer to Acquire POINT Biopharma to Dec. 1, 2023.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the extension of the expiration of the tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (“Shares”) of common stock of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT), for a purchase price of $12.50 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding.

The tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Nov. 16, 2023, has been extended until 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Dec. 1, 2023, unless the tender offer is further extended or earlier terminated, in order for the parties to satisfy the minimum tender condition. All regulatory approvals necessary for the consummation of the transaction have been obtained.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc stock is now 86.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNT Stock saw the intraday high of $13.90 and lowest of $13.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.79, which means current price is +106.93% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, PNT reached a trading volume of 2495958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNT shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POINT Biopharma Global Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.14.

How has PNT stock performed recently?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, PNT shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.59 for POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.35, while it was recorded at 13.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.40 and a Gross Margin at +99.38. POINT Biopharma Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.38.

Return on Total Capital for PNT is now 33.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT] managed to generate an average of $761,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3,410.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.POINT Biopharma Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.14 and a Current Ratio set at 9.14.

Insider trade positions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc [PNT]

