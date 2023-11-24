Market Analysts see Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $118.95. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Paychex Named a Leader in Payroll Services by NelsonHall.

Paychex Flex® recognized as a Leader in Digital Payroll and Payroll Plus for extended HR services.

NelsonHall, a global analyst and research firm, has once again identified Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, as a “Leader” in its 2023 NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for payroll service providers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2495315 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paychex Inc. stands at 1.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for PAYX stock reached $42.97 billion, with 360.50 million shares outstanding and 322.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, PAYX reached a trading volume of 2495315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $120.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

How has PAYX stock performed recently?

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.40, while it was recorded at 118.02 for the last single week of trading, and 114.40 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 8.53%.

Insider trade positions for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PAYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.