Market Analysts see Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gaining to $303. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.33%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM that The Home Depot Enters into Agreement to Acquire Construction Resources Parent Company, International Designs Group.

Acquisition Expected to Accelerate Capabilities to Better Serve the Pro Customer’s Complex Project Needs.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire International Designs Group (IDG), a platform company that owns and operates Construction Resources and other design-oriented subsidiaries. Construction Resources is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances and architectural specialty products for professional (Pro) contractors focused on renovation, remodeling, residential home building and multi-family.

Over the last 12 months, HD stock dropped by -2.39%. The one-year Home Depot, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.31. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.13, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $307.73 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 992.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, HD stock reached a trading volume of 2873383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Depot, Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $330.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 215.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.47, while it was recorded at 307.29 for the last single week of trading, and 303.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Depot, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Depot, Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. Home Depot, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Depot, Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Depot, Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 3.20%.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.