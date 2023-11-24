Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] gained 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $88.84 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Emerson Invests in Frugal Technologies.

Strategic investment accelerates sustainability in shipping.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global automation technology and software company, today announced it has made a strategic investment in Frugal Technologies, a Danish-based company that offers fuel optimization technologies that reduce energy use and emissions in shipping fleets. The investment aligns with Emerson’s fuel management and propulsion control and optimization expertise in its marine systems and solutions business.

Emerson Electric Co. represents 572.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.65 billion with the latest information. EMR stock price has been found in the range of $88.015 to $89.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 2778821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $106.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 184.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for EMR stock

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.65, while it was recorded at 88.60 for the last single week of trading, and 88.93 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +45.50. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.15.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.08. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $32,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.75.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.