Market Analysts see DLocal Limited [DLO] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] loss -7.55% or -1.42 points to close at $17.38 with a heavy trading volume of 4427976 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that dLocal Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Third Quarter 2023US$4.6 billion Total Payment Volume, up 69% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarterRevenue of US$164 million, up 47% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter141% Net Revenue Retention RateGross Profit of US$75 million, up 38% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarterAdjusted EBITDA of US$56 million, up 34% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter.

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

It opened the trading session at $17.11, the shares rose to $18.79 and dropped to $16.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DLO points out that the company has recorded 22.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, DLO reached to a volume of 4427976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $20.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

Trading performance analysis for DLO stock

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.59, while it was recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DLocal Limited [DLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.72 and a Gross Margin at +51.00. DLocal Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for DLO is now 41.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DLocal Limited [DLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.02. Additionally, DLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DLocal Limited [DLO] managed to generate an average of $149,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 32.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DLocal Limited [DLO]

