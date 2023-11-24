LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] moved down -0.74: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

LyondellBasell Industries NV [NYSE: LYB] closed the trading session at $94.96 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.625, while the highest price level was $95.29. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM that /C O R R E C T I O N — Lyondell Chemical Company/.

In the news release, LyondellBasell to Address Citi Basic Materials Conference, issued 20-Nov-2023 by Lyondell Chemical Company over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, first sentence, should read “Tuesday, November 28” rather than “Monday, November 28” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

LyondellBasell, a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced Michael McMurray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi Basic Materials Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.37 percent and weekly performance of -2.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, LYB reached to a volume of 2538422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $101.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries NV is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

LYB stock trade performance evaluation

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.77, while it was recorded at 96.09 for the last single week of trading, and 93.46 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.44. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] managed to generate an average of $201,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.LyondellBasell Industries NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries NV go to -3.18%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LYB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LYB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.