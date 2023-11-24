Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC] stock Upgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $60

- Advertisements -

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: KLIC] gained 1.05% on the last trading session, reaching $50.16 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Kulicke & Soffa Raises Quarterly Dividend.

4th Consecutive Annual Dividend Raise Quarterly Dividend Increased by $0.01, to $0.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa,” “K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, representing a $0.01 increase over its most recent dividend. This dividend raise marks the 4th consecutive annual dividend raise and highlights the Company’s consistent shareholder return strategy. This upcoming dividend payment will be made on January 9, 2024 to holders of record as of December 21, 2023.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. represents 56.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.85 billion with the latest information. KLIC stock price has been found in the range of $49.845 to $50.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 545.90K shares, KLIC reached a trading volume of 319485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLIC shares is $58.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLIC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.35.

Trading performance analysis for KLIC stock

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, KLIC shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.19, while it was recorded at 50.09 for the last single week of trading, and 51.13 for the last 200 days.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.16 and a Gross Margin at +47.48. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for KLIC is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.12. Additionally, KLIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC] managed to generate an average of $18,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 6.55.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. [KLIC]

