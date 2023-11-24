KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts American Assets Trust Inc [AAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

American Assets Trust Inc [NYSE: AAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.78%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net income available to common stockholders of $11.8 million and $39.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, or $0.20 and $0.66 per diluted share, respectively.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share decreased 6% and increased 3% year-over-year for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, or $0.59 and $1.84 per diluted share, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, AAT stock dropped by -33.80%. The one-year American Assets Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.73. The average equity rating for AAT stock is currently 3.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 60.72 million shares outstanding and 47.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 349.36K shares, AAT stock reached a trading volume of 294287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Assets Trust Inc [AAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAT shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAT stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Assets Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Assets Trust Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58.

AAT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Assets Trust Inc [AAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.78. With this latest performance, AAT shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for American Assets Trust Inc [AAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.85, while it was recorded at 18.99 for the last single week of trading, and 20.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Assets Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Assets Trust Inc [AAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +34.75. American Assets Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.45.

Return on Total Capital for AAT is now 3.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Assets Trust Inc [AAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.87. Additionally, AAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Assets Trust Inc [AAT] managed to generate an average of $204,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

AAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Assets Trust Inc go to 3.00%.

American Assets Trust Inc [AAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.258% of shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with 5.799% ownership.