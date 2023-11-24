Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] fell -92.80% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: INBS] closed the trading session at $0.29 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.245, while the highest price level was $0.30. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 6:09 AM that INBS: New Zealand & American Expansion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.80 percent and weekly performance of -49.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -84.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, INBS reached to a volume of 2511421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBS shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.38. With this latest performance, INBS shares gained by 24.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5571, while it was recorded at 0.3643 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5421 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -729.92 and a Gross Margin at -50.93. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -845.89.

Return on Total Capital for INBS is now -158.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -190.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -203.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.16. Additionally, INBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] managed to generate an average of -$208,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

The top three institutional holders of INBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.