HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] is 22.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [NYSE: HSBC] loss -1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $38.04 price per share at the time. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM that HSBC appoints Racquel Oden as Head of Wealth and Personal Banking for the US.

HSBC USA announced today that Racquel Oden has been appointed Head of Wealth and Personal Banking. In this role, she will oversee the bank’s wealth management, global private banking and retail businesses in the US. She will join the bank in December.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918121302/en/.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR represents 3.99 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $148.15 billion with the latest information. HSBC stock price has been found in the range of $37.835 to $38.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 2729989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $48.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc ADR is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for HSBC stock

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, HSBC shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.61, while it was recorded at 38.39 for the last single week of trading, and 37.93 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.11. HSBC Holdings plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.34. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $54,945 per employee.HSBC Holdings plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC Holdings plc ADR go to 21.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HSBC Holdings plc ADR [HSBC]

The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HSBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HSBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.