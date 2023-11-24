Guess Inc. [GES] Is Currently -12.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Guess Inc. [NYSE: GES] slipped around -2.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.81 at the close of the session, down -12.27%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Results.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results:Revenues Increased to $651 Million, Up 3% in U.S. Dollars and 1% in Constant CurrencyDelivered Operating Margin of 8.4%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 8.9%GAAP EPS of $0.82 and Adjusted EPS of $0.49.

Lowers Full Year Fiscal 2024 Outlook:Expects Revenue Growth between 1.8% and 2.4% in U.S. DollarsGAAP and Adjusted Operating Margins between 8.7% and 8.9% and 8.9% and 9.1%, RespectivelyExpects GAAP EPS between $2.49 and $2.55 and Adjusted EPS between $2.67 and $2.74.

Guess Inc. stock is now 0.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GES Stock saw the intraday high of $21.90 and lowest of $20.4306 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.84, which means current price is +20.92% above from all time high which was touched on 08/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, GES reached a trading volume of 4873692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guess Inc. [GES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $26.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Guess Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for GES in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has GES stock performed recently?

Guess Inc. [GES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.29. With this latest performance, GES shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Guess Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.00, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 20.65 for the last 200 days.

Guess Inc. [GES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guess Inc. [GES] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.13 and a Gross Margin at +42.14. Guess Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.51.

Return on Total Capital for GES is now 13.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guess Inc. [GES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.25. Additionally, GES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guess Inc. [GES] managed to generate an average of $11,856 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Guess Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Earnings analysis for Guess Inc. [GES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess Inc. go to 4.40%.

Insider trade positions for Guess Inc. [GES]

