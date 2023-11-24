Genpact Ltd [G] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $40

- Advertisements -

Genpact Ltd [NYSE: G] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $33.97 during the day while it closed the day at $33.46. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Genpact Named to Forbes 2023 List of World’s Best Management Consulting Firms.

Recognized for the second consecutive year for expertise in orchestrating end-to-end transformation to drive impact for clients.

Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced today its inclusion in the Forbes list of the “World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2023.”.

Genpact Ltd stock has also loss -0.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, G stock has declined by -7.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.53% and lost -27.76% year-on date.

The market cap for G stock reached $6.07 billion, with 182.92 million shares outstanding and 166.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, G reached a trading volume of 4717559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genpact Ltd [G]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for G shares is $37.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on G stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Genpact Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genpact Ltd is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for G stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for G in the course of the last twelve months was 12.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

G stock trade performance evaluation

Genpact Ltd [G] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, G shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for G stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Genpact Ltd [G]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.06, while it was recorded at 33.73 for the last single week of trading, and 39.31 for the last 200 days.

Genpact Ltd [G]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genpact Ltd [G] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Genpact Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for G is now 15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genpact Ltd [G] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.99. Additionally, G Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genpact Ltd [G] managed to generate an average of $2,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Genpact Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genpact Ltd [G] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for G. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genpact Ltd go to 8.20%.

Genpact Ltd [G]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of G stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in G stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in G stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.