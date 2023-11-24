General Electric Co. [GE] Stock trading around $119.60 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

General Electric Co. [NYSE: GE] slipped around -0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $119.60 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that GE Announces Boards of Directors for Future Independent GE Vernova and GE Aerospace.

Directors bring strong mix of domain expertise, diverse perspectives, and leadership experience to help GE Vernova lead the energy transition and GE Aerospace shape the future of flight.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GE (NYSE:GE) today announced the Boards of Directors for GE Vernova—the planned independent public company that will be created following its spin-off from GE—and GE Aerospace.1.

General Electric Co. stock is now 82.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $120.49 and lowest of $119.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 120.74, which means current price is +84.32% above from all time high which was touched on 11/20/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 3011689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Co. [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $133.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Co. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Co. [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for General Electric Co. [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.04, while it was recorded at 119.69 for the last single week of trading, and 104.34 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Co. [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Co. [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 5.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Co. [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.54. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Co. [GE] managed to generate an average of $5,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.General Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Co. [GE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Co. go to 31.39%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Co. [GE]

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.