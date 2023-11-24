Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $5

- Advertisements -

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.90 at the close of the session, up 1.30%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Frontier Airlines Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

America’s Greenest Airline* Showcases Staunch Commitment to Environmental Sustainability, Social Capital and Governance.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock is now -62.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ULCC Stock saw the intraday high of $4.18 and lowest of $3.875 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.10, which means current price is +22.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 2735236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

How has ULCC stock performed recently?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.53. Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for ULCC is now -3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.25. Additionally, ULCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 453.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] managed to generate an average of -$5,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Insider trade positions for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]

The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ULCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ULCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.