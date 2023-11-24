For Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

- Advertisements -

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.35 during the day while it closed the day at $17.05. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

About Teladoc HealthTeladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Inc stock has also loss -2.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has declined by -22.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.95% and lost -27.91% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $2.82 billion, with 165.56 million shares outstanding and 164.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 3042072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $22.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.28.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.07, while it was recorded at 17.11 for the last single week of trading, and 23.41 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Teladoc Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.