For Leslies Inc [LESL], Analyst sees a drop to $6. What next?

- Advertisements -

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.61%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 28, 2023.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, LESL stock dropped by -62.87%. The one-year Leslies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.65. The average equity rating for LESL stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.06 billion, with 183.48 million shares outstanding and 177.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, LESL stock reached a trading volume of 2336808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Leslies Inc [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $7.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

- Advertisements -

LESL Stock Performance Analysis:

Leslies Inc [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leslies Inc Fundamentals:

Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LESL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

Leslies Inc [LESL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.