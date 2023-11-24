FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] Revenue clocked in at $129.83 million, down -82.78% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NYSE: NOTE] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.07, while the highest price level was $1.30. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 7:01 AM that FiscalNote Announces Retention of Financial Advisor by the Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, previously announced that the Board of Directors has established a Special Committee (the “Special Committee”) to evaluate any proposal it receives from the Company’s CEO and Co-founder, Tim Hwang, regarding a potential go-private transaction, as well as any other transaction proposals submitted to the Company. The Special Committee has now retained Centerview Partners LLC as its independent financial advisor.

Additionally, on November 17, 2023, Mr. Hwang filed an amendment to his Schedule 13D in which he confirmed he will condition any proposed go-private transaction on approval of the transaction by the Special Committee and a majority of the unaffiliated stockholders of the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -82.78 percent and weekly performance of 32.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, NOTE reached to a volume of 2805680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTE shares is $3.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for FiscalNote Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FiscalNote Holdings Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

NOTE stock trade performance evaluation

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.93. With this latest performance, NOTE shares dropped by -17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6658, while it was recorded at 0.9526 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3372 for the last 200 days.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.08 and a Gross Margin at +61.65. FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.85.

Return on Total Capital for NOTE is now -34.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.75. Additionally, NOTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] managed to generate an average of -$272,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]: Institutional Ownership

