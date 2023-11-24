Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $14

- Advertisements -

Elanco Animal Health Inc [NYSE: ELAN] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM that Elanco Animal Health Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $1,068 million, representing 4% reported growth or 5% excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates.

A sum of 3292230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. Elanco Animal Health Inc shares reached a high of $11.995 and dropped to a low of $11.795 until finishing in the latest session at $11.93.

The one-year ELAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.41. The average equity rating for ELAN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

ELAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 31.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.36, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elanco Animal Health Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

ELAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Inc go to -6.55%.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ELAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.