Deere & Co. [DE] Stock trading around $370.76 per share: What’s Next?

Deere & Co. [NYSE: DE] plunged by -$11.89 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $373.34 during the day while it closed the day at $370.76. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Deere Reports Net Income of $2.369 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $10.166 Billion for Fiscal Year.

Net income grows for quarter and full year, driven by solid market conditions, differentiated products, and strong execution.

Full-year 2024 earnings forecast to be $7.75 to $8.25 billion, as volumes return to mid‑cycle levels.

Deere & Co. stock has also loss -2.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DE stock has declined by -4.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.71% and lost -13.53% year-on date.

The market cap for DE stock reached $106.78 billion, with 298.77 million shares outstanding and 267.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 6300816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deere & Co. [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $431.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Deere & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Co. is set at 9.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

DE stock trade performance evaluation

Deere & Co. [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Deere & Co. [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 380.61, while it was recorded at 379.29 for the last single week of trading, and 395.73 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Co. [DE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Co. [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +29.22. Deere & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Co. [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.63. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Co. [DE] managed to generate an average of $86,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Deere & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deere & Co. [DE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Co. go to 12.80%.

Deere & Co. [DE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.