CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] Is Currently 7.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] gained 7.56% or 0.13 points to close at $1.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3228989 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that CommScope Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $1.79, the shares rose to $1.91 and dropped to $1.7718, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COMM points out that the company has recorded -53.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, COMM reached to a volume of 3228989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.12. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4157, while it was recorded at 1.8140 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4974 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.95.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -567.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$42,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.CommScope Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.