Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] Stock trading around $2.28 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [NYSE: CIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.29%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM that CEMIG FILES 20-F FORM.

A COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG (“CEMIG”), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (“B3”) and the market in general that it has filed on May 16, 2023, Form 20-F for the 2022 fiscal year (“2022 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

2022 Form 20-F can be accessed on SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or the Company’s Investor Relations website, at http://ri.cemig.com.br.

Over the last 12 months, CIG stock rose by 17.86%. The one-year Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.54. The average equity rating for CIG stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $3.34 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, CIG stock reached a trading volume of 16014576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, CIG shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +19.55. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.87.

Return on Total Capital for CIG is now 19.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.89. Additionally, CIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] managed to generate an average of $823,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR go to 0.00%.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.