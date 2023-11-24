Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] is -82.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: CMMB] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.58 during the day while it closed the day at $0.56. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Chemomab Presentation at ACR Convergence 2023 Provides Further Support for Key Role of Its CCL24 Target in the Pathogenesis of Systemic Sclerosis.

–Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) Patient Data Shows High Serum CCL24 Levels Associated with More Severe Manifestations of Disease, Including Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension –.

— Study Reveals that CCL24 Activates Endothelial Cells in Specific Ways that Result in SSc-Associated Fibrosis –.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR stock has also loss -32.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMMB stock has declined by -46.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.16% and lost -82.66% year-on date.

The market cap for CMMB stock reached $6.88 million, with 11.63 million shares outstanding and 10.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CMMB reached a trading volume of 435947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMMB shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

CMMB stock trade performance evaluation

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.07. With this latest performance, CMMB shares dropped by -32.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8094, while it was recorded at 0.5566 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3192 for the last 200 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CMMB is now -57.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, CMMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] managed to generate an average of -$744,266 per employee.Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.16 and a Current Ratio set at 4.16.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]: Institutional Ownership

