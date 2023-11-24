Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] fell -86.08% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Charge Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: CRGE] loss -27.51% or -0.07 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3072945 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Charge Enterprises Appoints Matthew Chee as Senior Vice President of Growth.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE) (“Charge” or the “Company”), a leading electrical, broadband and EV charging infrastructure company, has announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Matthew Chee as Senior Vice President, Growth.

In his expanded role, Chee, who has served as Charge’s Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions (“M&A”) since joining the Company in 2020, will continue to leverage his 20 years of industry experience to drive growth for Charge. He will oversee all marketing and sales strategies, new business development, relationship and people management, internal sales, budget, and marketing reporting systems, along with his current M&A responsibilities. Chee will report to Charge’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Craig Denson.

It opened the trading session at $0.2361, the shares rose to $0.2379 and dropped to $0.1688, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRGE points out that the company has recorded -84.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 26.09% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 509.92K shares, CRGE reached to a volume of 3072945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGE shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Charge Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charge Enterprises Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for CRGE stock

Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.05. With this latest performance, CRGE shares dropped by -50.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.31 for Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4052, while it was recorded at 0.2601 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8385 for the last 200 days.

Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.74. Charge Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.35.

Return on Total Capital for CRGE is now -71.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.37. Additionally, CRGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] managed to generate an average of -$91,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.40.Charge Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]

The top three institutional holders of CRGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.