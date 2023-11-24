BofA Securities slashes price target on Gentex Corp. [GNTX] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Gentex Corp. [NASDAQ: GNTX] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 1.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.06. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Gentex to Showcase OEM and Aftermarket Automotive Products at the SEMA Show 2023.

Ringbrothers to unveil “UNCAGED,” an all-new custom vehicle build, at the Gentex booth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3967587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gentex Corp. stands at 1.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.93%.

The market cap for GNTX stock reached $7.24 billion, with 234.17 million shares outstanding and 232.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, GNTX reached a trading volume of 3967587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gentex Corp. [GNTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNTX shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Gentex Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gentex Corp. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.41.

How has GNTX stock performed recently?

Gentex Corp. [GNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, GNTX shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Gentex Corp. [GNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.87, while it was recorded at 30.87 for the last single week of trading, and 29.57 for the last 200 days.

Gentex Corp. [GNTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gentex Corp. [GNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.78. Gentex Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for GNTX is now 18.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gentex Corp. [GNTX] managed to generate an average of $57,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Gentex Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.41 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

Earnings analysis for Gentex Corp. [GNTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gentex Corp. go to 22.60%.

Insider trade positions for Gentex Corp. [GNTX]

The top three institutional holders of GNTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GNTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GNTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.