BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] moved down -12.60: Why It’s Important

BBVA Argentina ADR [NYSE: BBAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.31%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces Third Quarter 2023 results.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) (“BBVA Argentina” or “BBVA” or “the Bank”) announced today its consolidated results for the third quarter (3Q23), ended on September 30, 2023.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2022 and 2023 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BBAR stock rose by 72.85%. The one-year BBVA Argentina ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.89. The average equity rating for BBAR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $892.53 million, with 204.24 million shares outstanding and 204.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 639.19K shares, BBAR stock reached a trading volume of 2519265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAR shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for BBVA Argentina ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BBVA Argentina ADR is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41.

BBAR Stock Performance Analysis:

BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, BBAR shares gained by 13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BBVA Argentina ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.34. BBVA Argentina ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for BBAR is now 73.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, BBAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] managed to generate an average of $9,988,958 per employee.BBVA Argentina ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 21.89.

BBAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA Argentina ADR go to 31.93%.

BBVA Argentina ADR [BBAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BBAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BBAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.