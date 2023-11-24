Avangrid Inc [AGR] Revenue clocked in at $8.18 billion, down -26.55% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Avangrid Inc [NYSE: AGR] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $31.63 during the day while it closed the day at $31.57. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Avangrid Announces eBill Incentive to Benefit Local Food Banks.

CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, CNG and SCG to donate $2 per new eBill customer, up to $5,000 for each selected nonprofit.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today a new way for customers to join their company in giving back this holiday season. For every customer that signs up for the company’s eBill service during the months of November and December, Avangrid subsidiaries will donate $2, up to a total of $5,000 per organization, to seven local food banks to support food security in Maine, New York and Connecticut. This maximum donation of $35,000 will provide approximately 100,000 total meals across these Avangrid service areas.

Avangrid Inc stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGR stock has declined by -8.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.25% and lost -26.55% year-on date.

The market cap for AGR stock reached $12.21 billion, with 386.63 million shares outstanding and 70.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AGR reached a trading volume of 4013813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avangrid Inc [AGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGR shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avangrid Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avangrid Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

AGR stock trade performance evaluation

Avangrid Inc [AGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, AGR shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Avangrid Inc [AGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.06, while it was recorded at 31.27 for the last single week of trading, and 36.40 for the last 200 days.

Avangrid Inc [AGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avangrid Inc [AGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +16.85. Avangrid Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.00.

Return on Total Capital for AGR is now 2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avangrid Inc [AGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.83. Additionally, AGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avangrid Inc [AGR] managed to generate an average of $116,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Avangrid Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avangrid Inc [AGR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avangrid Inc go to -1.40%.

Avangrid Inc [AGR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.