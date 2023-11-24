ArcelorMittal [MT] is -7.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] price surged by 1.51 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM that ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the first industrial production of ethanol.

16 November 2023.

ArcelorMittal announces the first industrial production of ethanol at its Steelanol plant, Europe’s first carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) project. This historic milestone was achieved on 7 November 2023, at ArcelorMittal Belgium’s Gent plant. The first industrial-scale production is a significant step in the journey to the full commissioning of the Steelanol plant. Throughout the project, ArcelorMittal has worked with its partners LanzaTech, Primetals Technologies and E4Tech.

A sum of 2344529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. ArcelorMittal shares reached a high of $24.34 and dropped to a low of $24.105 until finishing in the latest session at $24.22.



The one-year MT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.76. The average equity rating for MT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ArcelorMittal [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $32.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.



The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

MT Stock Performance Analysis:

ArcelorMittal [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.51, while it was recorded at 23.88 for the last single week of trading, and 26.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ArcelorMittal Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.98. ArcelorMittal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal [MT] managed to generate an average of $57,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

MT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ArcelorMittal go to -12.61%.

ArcelorMittal [MT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.