Wolfe Research lifts HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

HireRight Holdings Corp [NYSE: HRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.33%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that HireRight Announces Participation in Wells Fargo TMT Summit.

HireRight (NYSE: HRT), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Tom Spaeth will be presenting at Wells Fargo’s 7th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time).

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here, on the Events & Presentations page of HireRight’s Investor Relations website.

Over the last 12 months, HRT stock rose by 27.64%. The one-year HireRight Holdings Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.65. The average equity rating for HRT stock is currently 2.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $890.59 million, with 79.66 million shares outstanding and 18.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 262.88K shares, HRT stock reached a trading volume of 418572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRT shares is $12.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for HireRight Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for HireRight Holdings Corp is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

HRT Stock Performance Analysis:

HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.33. With this latest performance, HRT shares gained by 35.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.55 for HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HireRight Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.06. HireRight Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.92.

Return on Total Capital for HRT is now 8.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.45. Additionally, HRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] managed to generate an average of $46,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.HireRight Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

HRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HireRight Holdings Corp go to 3.90%.

HireRight Holdings Corp [HRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.