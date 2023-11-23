WM Technology Inc [MAPS] Revenue clocked in at $195.87 million, down -18.42% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

WM Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MAPS] price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that WM Technology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results with Revenue of $47.7 million, Net Loss of $2.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million.

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

A sum of 347795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 375.24K shares. WM Technology Inc shares reached a high of $0.8394 and dropped to a low of $0.80 until finishing in the latest session at $0.82.

The one-year MAPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.4. The average equity rating for MAPS stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WM Technology Inc [MAPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAPS shares is $2.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for WM Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WM Technology Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

MAPS Stock Performance Analysis:

WM Technology Inc [MAPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, MAPS shares dropped by -28.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for WM Technology Inc [MAPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1848, while it was recorded at 0.8305 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0267 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WM Technology Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WM Technology Inc [MAPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.02 and a Gross Margin at +87.52. WM Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.82.

Return on Total Capital for MAPS is now -41.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WM Technology Inc [MAPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.30. Additionally, MAPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WM Technology Inc [MAPS] managed to generate an average of -$198,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.WM Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

WM Technology Inc [MAPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MAPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MAPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.