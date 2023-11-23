William Blair lifts LoanDepot Inc [LDI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

LoanDepot Inc [NYSE: LDI] price surged by 2.37 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM that loanDepot Joins EXIT Realty’s Strategic Partner Network.

Strategic partnership pairs industry-leading lender with forward-thinking real estate company, giving EXIT associates convenient access to expansive mortgage product mix and exceptional service.

loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or “Company”) (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enable customers to achieve the dream of home ownership, today announced that it has joined EXIT Realty Corp. International’s strategic partner network. Leveraging loanDepot’s national retail footprint, EXIT’s real estate professionals have full access to the expertise of loanDepot’s local market loan consultants to support customers’ homeownership goals.

A sum of 297754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 327.27K shares. LoanDepot Inc shares reached a high of $1.80 and dropped to a low of $1.695 until finishing in the latest session at $1.73.

The one-year LDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.63. The average equity rating for LDI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LoanDepot Inc [LDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDI shares is $1.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for LoanDepot Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LoanDepot Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for LDI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60.

LDI Stock Performance Analysis:

LoanDepot Inc [LDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, LDI shares gained by 33.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for LoanDepot Inc [LDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5406, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8455 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LoanDepot Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LoanDepot Inc [LDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.05 and a Gross Margin at +102.20. LoanDepot Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.36.

Return on Total Capital for LDI is now -4.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LoanDepot Inc [LDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,037.51. Additionally, LDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 432.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LoanDepot Inc [LDI] managed to generate an average of -$44,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

LoanDepot Inc [LDI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.