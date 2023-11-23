why Wesco International, Inc. [WCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $192.20

- Advertisements -

Wesco International, Inc. [NYSE: WCC] jumped around 0.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $152.65 at the close of the session, up 0.41%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:45 AM that Wesco Joins DOD SkillBridge Program for Active Military.

The DOD SkillBridge program is an opportunity for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service. DOD SkillBridge connects transitioning service members with industry partners in real-world job experiences.

Wesco International, Inc. stock is now 21.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WCC Stock saw the intraday high of $153.91 and lowest of $151.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 185.23, which means current price is +25.61% above from all time high which was touched on 07/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 498.82K shares, WCC reached a trading volume of 306351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCC shares is $192.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wesco International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wesco International, Inc. is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

How has WCC stock performed recently?

Wesco International, Inc. [WCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, WCC shares gained by 21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.24, while it was recorded at 151.34 for the last single week of trading, and 151.43 for the last 200 days.

Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wesco International, Inc. [WCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +20.93. Wesco International, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.02.

Return on Total Capital for WCC is now 15.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wesco International, Inc. [WCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, WCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wesco International, Inc. [WCC] managed to generate an average of $43,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Wesco International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

Earnings analysis for Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wesco International, Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]

