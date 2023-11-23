why Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.83

- Advertisements -

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RVPH] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.53 at the close of the session, up 1.57%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Reviva Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is now 6.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVPH Stock saw the intraday high of $4.64 and lowest of $4.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.25, which means current price is +29.43% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, RVPH reached a trading volume of 409646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVPH shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

How has RVPH stock performed recently?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, RVPH shares gained by 17.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.14 for the last 200 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RVPH is now -118.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH] managed to generate an average of -$2,433,929 per employee.Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

Insider trade positions for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [RVPH]

