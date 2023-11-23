why Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.62

- Advertisements -

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [NYSE: PLYM] closed the trading session at $21.34 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.15, while the highest price level was $21.48. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Plymouth Industrial REIT Reports Third Quarter Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.26 percent and weekly performance of 0.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 231.61K shares, PLYM reached to a volume of 310894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYM shares is $24.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYM stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLYM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.16.

PLYM stock trade performance evaluation

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, PLYM shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.89, while it was recorded at 21.11 for the last single week of trading, and 21.55 for the last 200 days.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.50 and a Gross Margin at +17.23. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.34.

Return on Total Capital for PLYM is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.05. Additionally, PLYM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM] managed to generate an average of -$389,591 per employee.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc [PLYM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLYM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLYM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLYM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.